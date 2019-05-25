Vargas went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 18-2 victory over the Giants.

Vargas homered to deep left center off Drew Pomeranz in the first inning for his second long ball of the season. Overall, the Diamondbacks combined for 18 runs to set a new record at Oracle Park. The 27-year-old played a big part in Arizona's success and has been a solid addition after getting recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill in for Wilmer Flores while he recovers from a foot contusion. Through 28 games, Vargas is batting .246/.246/.385 with 10 runs scored and a stolen base.