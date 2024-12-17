The Diamondbacks signed Vargas to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.
Vargas was non-tendered by the Nationals last month after he slashed just .246/.295/.316 in 2024. The 33-year-old first reached the majors with the Diamondbacks in 2017 and has spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues with Arizona. Vargas has a shot to win a utility job with the Diamondbacks.
