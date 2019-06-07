Vargas is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Vargas finds himself on the bench for the second straight game after starting six of the previous seven games at second base. The 27-year-old has a .977 OPS over his last 11 games. Ketel Marte is starting at the keystone Friday while Jarrod Dyson takes over in center field.

