Diamondbacks' Isaiah Campbell: Lands with Arizona on MiLB deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks signed Campbell to a minor-league contract Dec. 5.
In parts of three seasons in the majors, Campbell has collected a 5.65 ERA and 42:16 K:BB over 43 innings of work. The 28-year-old reliever will give the Diamondbacks some experienced bullpen depth at Triple-A Reno.
More News
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Cleared from 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Quickly back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Contract selected•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Sent out to minor-league camp•