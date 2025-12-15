default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks signed Campbell to a minor-league contract Dec. 5.

In parts of three seasons in the majors, Campbell has collected a 5.65 ERA and 42:16 K:BB over 43 innings of work. The 28-year-old reliever will give the Diamondbacks some experienced bullpen depth at Triple-A Reno.

