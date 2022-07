The Diamondbacks have selected Melendez with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A massive 6-foot-3, 225-pound first baseman, Melendez led Division I with 32 home runs, which also set a school record at Texas. Melendez is a righty-hitting first baseman, but he should be able to stick at the position. He is power-over-hit, and the development of his hit tool will be critical.