Melendez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run for Single-A Visalia on Saturday.
After leading the NCAA Division I with 32 home runs in 2022, Melendez claimed his first victim since being drafted in the second round out of the University of Texas. He's batting .125 over 11 games combined in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and for the Rawhide. In an interesting twist, the slugging first baseman started at third base Saturday, the second time he's started at the hot corner since joining the organization.