The Diamondbacks reinstated Bukauskas (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and reassigned him to the minors.

Arizona hasn't officially announced what affiliate Bukauskas will join, but he'll presumably be sticking around at Triple-A Reno, with whom he made his last rehab appearance Sunday. Though Bukauskas was added back to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster while lefty Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, the big club doesn't look as though it'll have a spot available in the bullpen for the right-hander for the time being. During his eight-appearance rehab assignment between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and the Triple-A club, Bukaskas struck out nine over eight scoreless frames.