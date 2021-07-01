Bukauskas (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
The right-hander began a rehab assignment last weekend and will rejoin the active roster after missing six-plus weeks with a flexor strain. Bukauskas struggled in 11 outings prior to the injury with a 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over 8.2 frames.
