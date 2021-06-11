Bukauskas (elbow) has begun throwing, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
He is out with a right elbow flexor strain and has not pitched since May 14. Bukauskas does not have a timetable to return. He gave up eight earned runs while striking out eight over 11 appearances out of the big-league bullpen.
