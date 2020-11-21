Bukauskas was added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Friday.
Bukauskas was part of the 60-man player pool in 2020, but he failed to make his major-league debut. He'll now be protected from the Rule 5 draft due to his addition to the 40-man roster.
