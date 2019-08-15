Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Dealing with elbow soreness
Bukauskas has been placed on the minor-league injured list with elbow soreness, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bukauskas, who was one of four players acquired from Houston in the Zack Grienke trade, is headed back to Phoenix for an evaluation. In two starts at Double-A Jackson since the trade, the right-hander has allowed six runs on 10 hits and five walks over 10 innings.
