Bukauskas (wrist) is scheduled to make his spring debut Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bukauskas, who was one of the pieces the Diamondbacks acquired from the Astros in the Zack Greinke deal last year, has been dealing with a minor wrist injury. Piecoro notes Bukauskas paired a mid-90s fastball with a wipeout slider during his spring throwing sessions. A consistent third pitch (changeup) has been elusive thus far in the minors. The 23-year-old right-hander hasn't lived up to the hype of being a first-round draft pick in 2017, and he could eventually transition to relief.

