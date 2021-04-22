Bukauskas (1-0) was the winner when the Diamondbacks beat the Reds on Wednesday in the completion of a game that was suspended Tuesday. He retired the lone batter faced.

Bukauskas was the pitcher of record when the Diamondbacks plated two runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 5-4 lead, at which point Tuesday's game was suspended. Kevin Ginkel and Stefan Crichton pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to give the rookie Bukauskas the win in his MLB debut. He pitched well enough in spring training to earn a roster spot but was held back. With Joakim Soria (calf) nearing a return, Bukauskas could be back at the alternate camp.