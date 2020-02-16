Bukauskas said his elbow is back to normal, but Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the right-hander is experiencing discomfort in his wrist, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo expects Bukauskas to get back to the mound at some point this week. The 23-year-old starter, who was acquired from Houston in the Zack Greinke deal, was the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft, but he didn't throw strikes consistently in 2019. He registered 5.7 BB/9 in Double-A while pitching to a 5.44 ERA.