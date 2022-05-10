Bukauskas (shoulder) is throwing from out to 90 feet, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bukauskas is progressing, albeit at an incremental pace, with his recovery from a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle. The right-hander is on the 60-day injury list and not expected back until some point in June.
