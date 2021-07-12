Bukauskas (1-2) took the loss in Sunday's 7-4 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in 0.1 innings.

Bukauskas came in for the ninth in a 4-4 game and surrendered a single, sacrifice, intentional walk, and game-ending Max Muncy home run to become Sunday's losing pitcher. The rookie enters the break with 12.2 innings across 16 appearances and an unsightly 9.24 ERA but may receive additional opportunities on a tanking Diamondbacks team.