The Diamondbacks recalled Bukauskas from their taxi squad Sunday.

The 24-year-old right-hander will receive his first MLB callup on the heels of an impressive spring training. Arizona may let Bukauskas get his feet wet in lower-leverage spots out of the bullpen initially, but he could quickly seize a more prominent role, given the club's lack of reliable late-inning arms. Bukauskas boasts a mid-90s fastball and plus slider that should allow him to find success out of the bullpen.

