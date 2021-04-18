The Diamondbacks recalled Bukauskas from their taxi squad Sunday.
The 24-year-old right-hander will receive his first MLB callup on the heels of an impressive spring training. Arizona may let Bukauskas get his feet wet in lower-leverage spots out of the bullpen initially, but he could quickly seize a more prominent role, given the club's lack of reliable late-inning arms. Bukauskas boasts a mid-90s fastball and plus slider that should allow him to find success out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Won't make Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Thriving in bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Preparing as reliever•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Contract selected•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Needs to command slider•