Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Joining major-league camp
Bukauskas (elbow) will join the Diamondbacks' big-league camp, source reports.
Bukauskas was shut down by elbow soreness after making just two appearances in the Diamondbacks' system following his deadline-day move from Houston in the Zack Greinke trade. It's not clear whether the issue is expected to affect him heading into camp.
