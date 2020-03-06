Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Makes spring debut
Bukauskas (wrist) allowed one hit over a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring game against the Rangers.
Bukausas escaped unscathed in his spring debut despite surrendering a couple of hard-hit balls. The right-hander, whose 2019 was cut short by an elbow injury, was delayed this spring due to a minor wrist ailment. "I just wanted to feel good, more than anything," Bukauskas told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "Have the wrist and elbow feel good. They did, so the fact that it was a clean inning was good enough for me." Bukauskas' fastball sat in the mid-90s.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Debut coming•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Elbow fine, now it's wrist•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Joining major-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Dealing with elbow soreness•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Traded to Arizona•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Moves to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...