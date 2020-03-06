Play

Bukauskas (wrist) allowed one hit over a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring game against the Rangers.

Bukausas escaped unscathed in his spring debut despite surrendering a couple of hard-hit balls. The right-hander, whose 2019 was cut short by an elbow injury, was delayed this spring due to a minor wrist ailment. "I just wanted to feel good, more than anything," Bukauskas told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "Have the wrist and elbow feel good. They did, so the fact that it was a clean inning was good enough for me." Bukauskas' fastball sat in the mid-90s.

