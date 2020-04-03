Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Needs to command slider
Bukauskas is working to better command his slider ahead of the 2020 season, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
Bukauskas has power stuff but harnessing it has been a challenge, according to Diamondbacks director of pro scouting Josh Barfield. "Command of the [slider] is going to be huge for him," Barfield noted. "He has a big arm and is really an aggressive guy, so being able to land his breaking ball is key for him, because big-league hitters won't chase out of the zone as much and can punish fastballs." Bukauskas posted a 5.44 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 92.2 innings with 109 strikeouts and 59 walks at the Double-A Level. Barfield said the Diamondbacks will work with the 23-year-old right-hander on pitch usage as well, getting him to be more economical.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Makes spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Debut coming•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Elbow fine, now it's wrist•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Joining major-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Dealing with elbow soreness•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Traded to Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The All-Scott White Team
What would the quintessential Scott White team look like? He reveals his favorite player at...
-
The All-Frank Stampfl Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Frank Stampfl offers his favorites across...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...