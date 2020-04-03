Bukauskas is working to better command his slider ahead of the 2020 season, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

Bukauskas has power stuff but harnessing it has been a challenge, according to Diamondbacks director of pro scouting Josh Barfield. "Command of the [slider] is going to be huge for him," Barfield noted. "He has a big arm and is really an aggressive guy, so being able to land his breaking ball is key for him, because big-league hitters won't chase out of the zone as much and can punish fastballs." Bukauskas posted a 5.44 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 92.2 innings with 109 strikeouts and 59 walks at the Double-A Level. Barfield said the Diamondbacks will work with the 23-year-old right-hander on pitch usage as well, getting him to be more economical.