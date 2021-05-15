Bukauskas was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow flexor strain.
The 24-year-old surrendered two runs on four hits over an inning Friday against the Nationals, and he'll now be sidelined by the elbow strain. Bukauskas is eligible to return May 25, but it's unclear if he's expected to be activated after a minimum stay on the shelf.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Tagged with loss•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Earns win in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Headed to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Won't make Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Thriving in bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Preparing as reliever•