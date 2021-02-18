Bukauskas will spend this spring as a reliever, though the Diamondbacks aren't closing the door on him as a starter down the line, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Bukauskas has been almost exclusively a starter in the minors, but his command issues hint that the bullpen may be his best home. He has great stuff, and he's now on the 40-man roster, so it's not out of the question that he could help the bullpen right away.