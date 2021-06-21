Bukauskas (elbow) will face hitters Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Bukauskas has already missed over a month with a flexor strain. He's making progress towards a return to action, though the Diamondbacks have yet to specify when that's expected to happen.
