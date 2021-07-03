Bukauskas allowed four unearned runs on one hit and three walks in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Giants.

This was Bukauskas' first outing after being activated off the 10-day injured list Thursday, and he threw just 16 strikes among his 30 pitches. After a walk, a double-play and another walk, he nearly got out of the inning unscathed, but Nick Ahmed's throwing error kept the inning alive. One walk later, Thairo Estrada took him deep for a grand slam. The young reliever is expected to remain with the Diamondbacks, who need to evaluate him as a possible high-leverage reliever going forward.