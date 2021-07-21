Bukauskas (2-2) struck out two over a perfect seventh inning and was the winning pitcher in Tuesday's 11-6 win over the Pirates.

Bukauskas was the beneficiary of Arizona's eight-run seventh inning, but he was impressive nonetheless, using his entire repertoire to dispatch Pittsburgh on 14 pitches (10 strikes). Both of his post-break outings have been scoreless. The Diamondbacks will be giving Bukauskas plenty of chances over the final months to chisel away at a 7.98 ERA.