Bukauskas (2-2) struck out two over a perfect seventh inning and was the winning pitcher in Tuesday's 11-6 win over the Pirates.
Bukauskas was the beneficiary of Arizona's eight-run seventh inning, but he was impressive nonetheless, using his entire repertoire to dispatch Pittsburgh on 14 pitches (10 strikes). Both of his post-break outings have been scoreless. The Diamondbacks will be giving Bukauskas plenty of chances over the final months to chisel away at a 7.98 ERA.
