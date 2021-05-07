Bukauskas (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits over one inning and picked up the loss to the Marlins on Thursday.

Two pitches into his stint, Bukauskas served up a home run to Adam Duvall, which broke a 1-1 tie and sent Miami onto to a win. Following a four-outing hitless run when he was called up, Bukauskas has run into trouble, giving up six runs and nine hits over three innings.