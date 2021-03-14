Bukauskas struck out three over a scoreless inning in Saturday's spring game against the Padres.

Bukauskas, a starter in the minors, is being groomed as a reliever for 2021 and has excelled in four Cactus League outings. Saturday's outing was the first during the middle of a game -- thus, facing more experienced hitters -- which is an indication of the team's growing trust in the right-hander, who has not allowed a hit, walk or run while striking out nine over four innings.