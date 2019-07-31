Bukauskas was traded from the Astros to the Diamondbacks along with Corbin Martin, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas in exchange for Zack Greinke, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

In what could have been a breakout season for the 6-foot righty, Bukauskas' prospect stock has taken a slight hit. He has a 5.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 85.2 innings at Double-A. The jury is still out on whether he will throw enough quality strikes to stick in the rotation long term. If that fails, his fastball/slider combo could make him a lights-out reliever.