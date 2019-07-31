Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Traded to Arizona
Bukauskas was traded from the Astros to the Diamondbacks along with Corbin Martin, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas in exchange for Zack Greinke, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
In what could have been a breakout season for the 6-foot righty, Bukauskas' prospect stock has taken a slight hit. He has a 5.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 85.2 innings at Double-A. The jury is still out on whether he will throw enough quality strikes to stick in the rotation long term. If that fails, his fastball/slider combo could make him a lights-out reliever.
More News
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Moves to minor-league camp•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Headed to major-league camp•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Lights out at High-A•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Reinstated from DL•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Making start for short-season club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...