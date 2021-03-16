The Diamondbacks optioned Bukauskas to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Bukauskas was the most surprising of the Diamondbacks' five roster cuts Tuesday, as he appeared to be on solid ground in his bid for a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen. The Diamondbacks are expected to continue developing Bukauskas as a reliever as he heads back to the minors, but the organization presumably wants to see how he fares in his first exposure to Triple-A hitters before considering a promotion. Bukauskas endured a rough 2019 campaign between stops with the Diamondbacks' and Astros' Double-A affiliates, compiling a 5.44 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 92.2 innings.

