Wendelken (4-3) earned the win in relief Sunday against Colorado after tossing a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and a walk.

Wendelken pitched the ninth inning when the game was tied at 4-4, and he needed 19 pitches (11 strikes) to earn his fourth win of the campaign. The right-hander allowed runs in just three of his 13 games since the beginning of September and ends the year with a 4.33 ERA, a figure that represents a step in the wrong direction compared to recent years -- he posted an ERA below the 3.60 mark in three straight campaigns between 2018 and 2020.