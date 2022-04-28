Wendelken was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason Thursday.

A reason for Wendelken's placement on the injured list wasn't given, so it's possible that he's on the COVID-19 IL. If that's the case, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. While a timetable for Wendelken's return isn't yet known, Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth in his absence.