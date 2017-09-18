Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Blasts 40th home run of season

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.

Martinez produced the D-backs' only runs of the night with a two-run blast in the sixth inning, which was his career-best 40th of the season. The 30-year-old ranks third in baseball behind Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in that category, and perhaps more impressively, all that power production has come since May 12, as Martinez missed the first month and change of the season while recovering from a mid-foot sprain he suffered in spring training. Had health prevailed all season, Martinez may have joined Stanton in making a run at becoming a member of the 60-homer club.