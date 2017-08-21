Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Hits solo shot in loss to Twins
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
This was Martinez's ninth homer with Arizona, and he sports a rock-solid .903 OPS since moving to the National League. He's also settled into a cushy fantasy setup hitting behind Paul Goldschmidt in the heart of the D-backs' lineup and projects to remain a high-end fantasy asset throughout the stretch drive.
