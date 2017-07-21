Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Out of Friday's lineup

Martinez (hand) is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Nationals.

Martinez will continue to recover from a left hand contusion as he takes a seat for the second straight day. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day moving forward, while David Peralta draws the start in right field in his place.

