Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Sets franchise record for homers in one month
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in Saturday's 12-6 win over the Marlins.
The fifth-inning home run was Martinez's 43rd of the season and 14th of September, establishing a new franchise record for any month. In addition to the exceptional power production, Martinez is hitting .397 on the month, making him an exceptional four-category performer worth leaning on in daily contests while he remains locked in.
