Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Smacks 16th homer of September
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Giants.
The home run was Martinez's 45th of the season and 16th of September, tying the National League record established in 1949 by Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner. During the month-long heater, Martinez is slashing .418/.455/1.022 with 36 RBI and 26 runs, likely swinging the tide in many fantasy matchups down the stretch.
