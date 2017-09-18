Hoover walked the lone batter he faced in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Hoover rejoined the Diamondbacks when rosters expanded Sept. 1, and manager Torey Lovullo has regularly leaned on the right-hander, mainly as a specialist against same-handed hitting. The 30-year-old has already made eight appearances in September, and though he didn't get the job done Sunday, he's still tossed 3.1 scoreless innings over that span. Look for Hoover to continue seeing work as part of the bridge to closer Fernando Rodney.