Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Savaged for four runs by Braves
Hoover (1-1) gave up four runs -- three earned -- on three hits and a walk while recording just a single out against the Braves on Tuesday.
He entered a tie game in the seventh and promptly sent things spiraling out of control, although catcher Chris Iannetta's throwing error certainly didn't help. Despite a career-best strikeout rate (by far), Hoover's been anything but an asset in his first season as a member of Arizona's bullpen after washing out of Cincinnati last year, as he now owns an atrocious 2.07 WHIP. If he can't improve on that, and fast, he may ultimately find himself cast off the roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Tosses two clean innings Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Reinstated from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Continues rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Completes simulated game•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Throws bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Placed on DL•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...