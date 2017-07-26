Hoover (1-1) gave up four runs -- three earned -- on three hits and a walk while recording just a single out against the Braves on Tuesday.

He entered a tie game in the seventh and promptly sent things spiraling out of control, although catcher Chris Iannetta's throwing error certainly didn't help. Despite a career-best strikeout rate (by far), Hoover's been anything but an asset in his first season as a member of Arizona's bullpen after washing out of Cincinnati last year, as he now owns an atrocious 2.07 WHIP. If he can't improve on that, and fast, he may ultimately find himself cast off the roster.