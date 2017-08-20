Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Sent down Saturday
Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Saturday's game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Hoover tossed 2.2 innings (50 pitches) Saturday and would have been unavailable for a couple days, so the Diamondbacks decided to swap him out for a fresh arm ahead of Sunday's bullpen game. Look for Hoover to return in September and serve in a mop-up role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Savaged for four runs by Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Tosses two clean innings Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Reinstated from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Continues rehab assignment•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...