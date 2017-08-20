Play

Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Saturday's game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Hoover tossed 2.2 innings (50 pitches) Saturday and would have been unavailable for a couple days, so the Diamondbacks decided to swap him out for a fresh arm ahead of Sunday's bullpen game. Look for Hoover to return in September and serve in a mop-up role.

