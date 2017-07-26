Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

The right-hander surrendered four runs (three earned) while recording just one out in Tuesday night's contest, leading to an unfortunate ouster from the big league roster. Hoover certainly hasn't put together the most consistent 2017 campaign, racking up an ugly 4.82 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in his first year with the D-Backs, but should have plenty of opportunities to work things out at Triple-A. Rubby De La Rosa was reinstated from the 10-day DL to take his bullpen spot.