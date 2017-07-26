Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Sent down to Triple-A
Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
The right-hander surrendered four runs (three earned) while recording just one out in Tuesday night's contest, leading to an unfortunate ouster from the big league roster. Hoover certainly hasn't put together the most consistent 2017 campaign, racking up an ugly 4.82 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in his first year with the D-Backs, but should have plenty of opportunities to work things out at Triple-A. Rubby De La Rosa was reinstated from the 10-day DL to take his bullpen spot.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Savaged for four runs by Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Tosses two clean innings Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Reinstated from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Continues rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Completes simulated game•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Throws bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...