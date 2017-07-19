Hoover tossed two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Reds. He gave up one hit and no walks and struck out a batter.

Hoover made his first appearance since June 22, after a shoulder injury had kept him on the disabled list for a little over three weeks. It was just the second time all season that Hoover was asked to cover multiple innings, but that was likely just a means of limiting the usage of the team's other relievers amid the blowout win. Hoover, who ranks fourth on the team with eight holds to go with a 3.86 ERA over 25.2 frames this season, should primarily work as a sixth- or seventh-inning setup man as part of the bridge to closer Fernando Rodney during the second half.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast