Hoover tossed two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Reds. He gave up one hit and no walks and struck out a batter.

Hoover made his first appearance since June 22, after a shoulder injury had kept him on the disabled list for a little over three weeks. It was just the second time all season that Hoover was asked to cover multiple innings, but that was likely just a means of limiting the usage of the team's other relievers amid the blowout win. Hoover, who ranks fourth on the team with eight holds to go with a 3.86 ERA over 25.2 frames this season, should primarily work as a sixth- or seventh-inning setup man as part of the bridge to closer Fernando Rodney during the second half.