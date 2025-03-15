Feyereisen signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Feyereisen struggled mightily in his 10 appearances with the Dodgers last season, surrendering 10 earned runs over 11 innings. His numbers in Triple-A were a bit better (5.48 ERA, 1.40 WHIP) but still nothing close to his career 2.95 ERA in 100.2 MLB innings. He'll now head to Triple-A Reno to give the D-backs a bit of organizational bullpen depth, and he could return to the majors if he manages to return to his old self.