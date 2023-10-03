Peterson was added to Arizona's roster on Tuesday for its NL Wild Card Series matchup against the Brewers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Peterson was initially left off the Diamondbacks' roster, but he will be a last-minute replacement for Jake McCarthy (oblique), who injured himself during batting practice Tuesday. Peterson will give the D-backs depth at multiple positions as they look to get past Milwaukee.
