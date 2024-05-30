Hurley is batting .225/.296/.404 with five home runs and 23 RBI over 169 plate appearances at High-A Hillsboro.

Hurley, the 80th overall pick in 2023 out of Virginia, moved through three levels last season -- ACL, Low-A Visalia and Hillsboro -- and was returned to the Hops to start 2024. Arizona farm director Shaun Larkin emphasized to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that Hurley has power potential but added the organization is working to refine his approach at the plate. Larkin noted the prospect tries to do too much, and that the organization wants to get him under control.