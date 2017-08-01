Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Called up to big leagues
Reinheim was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks ar incredibly shallow in the middle infield with both Ketel Marte (personal) and Chris Owings (finger) on the shelf. Reinheim will head to the big leagues to provide some infield bench depth, but it doesn't seem like he'll make enough starts to become relevant in fantasy despite his .343 OBP in the minors this season.
More News
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...