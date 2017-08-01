Reinheim was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks ar incredibly shallow in the middle infield with both Ketel Marte (personal) and Chris Owings (finger) on the shelf. Reinheim will head to the big leagues to provide some infield bench depth, but it doesn't seem like he'll make enough starts to become relevant in fantasy despite his .343 OBP in the minors this season.