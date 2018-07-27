Reinheimer was designated for assignment on Friday.

The Diamondbacks needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Eduardo Escobar, who they traded for earlier in the day. Reinheimer is hitting .237/.312/.353 with three home runs and six steals in 219 plate appearances with Triple-A Reno. He will likely pass through waivers and remain in the organization as a depth piece.

More News
Our Latest Stories