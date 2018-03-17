The Diamondbacks optioned Reinheimer to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.

When the Diamondbacks were in need of additional infield depth, Reinheimer was summoned to the big leagues for the first time in his career, going hitless in five plate appearances over two games before being sent back to Reno. For the third consecutive season, he'll open the campaign in Triple-A, which more or less illustrates his standing as a non-prospect within the organization. With little pop and a lack of other standout tools, Reinheimer doesn't look like much more than a utility infielder for the Diamondbacks over the long haul.