Reinheimer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Reinheimer heads back to Reno upon the return of Ketel Marte from the bereavement list. In two appearances with the big-league team, Reinheimer went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. He will look to continue his solid play in Triple-A while serving as infield depth for the Diamondbacks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast