Diamondbacks' Jackson Goddard: Lands with D-backs in third round

The Diamondbacks have selected Goddard with the 99th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound righty from Kansas, Goddard has the stuff to start, but health issues (he missed six months this spring with an oblique injury) and shaky command could end up relegating him to the bullpen. He has a plus fastball, and on the right day, his slider and changeup can also flash plus. The Diamondbacks should give him every chance to start, and if they can improve his command and stay relatively healthy, this pick could end up being a steal.