Arizona claimed Webb off waivers from Atlanta on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Reno, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

The Diamondbacks cleared room for the right-handed reliever on the 40-man roster by designating outfielder Stuart Fairchild for assignment. Though Webb will begin his tenure in the Arizona organization at Triple-A, a promotion to the Diamondbacks could come in short order, given the lack of established middle-relief options in the big-league bullpen. Webb owns a 2.47 ERA and .240 batting average against over 78 career MLB relief appearances.